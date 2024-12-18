Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her ultimate ‘heroine moment’

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna embraced her ultimate ‘heroine moment’ in a recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pushpa’ actress shared her stunning photos, accompanied by a note highlighting the effort and determination it takes to achieve perfection.

In her caption, Rashmika wrote, “My heroine moment. Just going back in time, I’d always be fascinated seeing models and actors look so perfect and worked really, really hard to achieve it. I have—to some extent—achieved it (I think). But it’s mostly about working super-duper hard and having the right people work with you to look a certain way. And of course, there’s also the editing and really talented people working behind the lenses. Ok, I am done now.”

The photos feature Rashmika exuding elegance in a stylish black saree paired with statement earrings. She enhanced her look with subtle makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and nude lipstick, adding to her timeless charm.

Just days earlier, Rashmika shared another series of photos in an orange saree, thanking fans for their love and support for “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” In her caption, she expressed gratitude, writing, “You guys were asking me to post this lewk, and here it is! Thank you... THANK YOU for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli, guys! If you’ve watched it, I hope you enjoyed it. And if you haven’t, please go watch it! Mwah! Loads of love, my loves.”

On the work front, the 28-year-old actress is basking in the massive success of “Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by Sukumar and co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film, released on December 5, has already crossed an astounding Rs 1000 crore globally within just seven days of its release.

The sequel to the 2021 hit has reportedly earned Rs 902 crore at the India box office. It also became the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.