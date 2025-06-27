Rashmika looks fierce in the first look of Mysaa

CHENNAI: On Friday, the makers of Rashmika Mandanna’s next project announced the title and unveiled the first look of the film. Actor Dhanush released the Tamil version of the poster. Helmed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, Unformula Films is backing the upcoming film, titled Mysaa.

Draped in a traditional saree, adorned with tribal jewellery, a blood-soaked Rashmika exudes a fierce expression. Talking about the film, Rawindra said, “Mysaa is a product of two years of hard work. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters, and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world.”

The movie is an emotional action thriller, delving into the interesting world of the Gond tribes. Other details regarding the cast and crew will be announced by the makers in the coming days.