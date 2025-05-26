Rashmika likely to shake a leg with Jr NTR

CHENNAI: As reported, the shoot of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel is progressing across schedules at a rapid pace. With a working title as NTRNeel, the latest speculation around the project is that Rashmika has been approached for a special dance sequence. While the negotiations are presently on, there will be clarity soon on her presence in the film.

The sources were quoted saying, “One of the reasons Neel preferred Rashmika was because she was never part of any special song. He felt the number would give a fresh appeal, and given her popularity, the song could be an instant chartbuster,” adding that audiences would lap up her charming appeal.

NTRNeel has completed 25 per cent of the shooting and is slated to release on June 25, 2026, with Rukmini Vasanth likely to play the leading lady role. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is said to be a blend of action, drama and mass appeal.