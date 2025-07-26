Rashmika joins hands with Snapchat for biggest creator selfie; launches new perfume brand

CHENNAI: Rashmika Mandanna has collaborated with a few beauty and fashion creators for the biggest creator selfie for this Friendship Day. She arrived at Gigi, Bandra, for an intimate, closed-door lunch with the Snap creators to unveil Snapchat’s new feature. Interestingly, the actor also launched her new perfume brand, Dear Diary.

At the event, Rashmika said, “My friends are my everything; they’re my real-life diary. With my new perfume brand, Dear Diary, I wanted to capture that intangible feeling of a cherished memory. This partnership with Snapchat for Friendship Day feels so perfect because it's the platform where we all share our daily stories and build these memories visually. I'm so excited that we have a special window to restore a Streak, a thoughtful touch that truly understands that while life can get in the way, real connections always deserve a second chance.”

In the work front, Rashmika has The Girlfriend (Telugu) and Thama in Hindi.