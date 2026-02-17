Rap Battle from Harish Kalyan's Dashamakan exudes dynamic energy

In a never-before-seen, stylish role, Harish Kalyan plays a rapper in the film, which is written and directed by Vineeth Varaprasad. The announcement video hinted that the film might explore a gripping narrative revolving around street fight groups. The star cast includes Preity Mukhundhan, Sathyaraj and Sunil, among others, for Dashamakan. The director, Vineeth Varaprasad, himself is backing the project.

Karthik Ashokan handles the camera. G Madan is all set to take care of the cuts. The film is set to release in both Tamil and Telugu. Other details about the film’s progress, release, trailer and teaser will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.