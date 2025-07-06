Ranveer Singh portrays a dangerously calm demeanor in Dhurandhar first look

CHENNAI: Makers of Dhurandhar, starring actor Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, have unveiled the first look of the film on Sunday, marking Ranveer’s birthday. Actor Sara Arjun of Deiva Thirumagal and Ponniyin Selvan fame will be seen as the female lead alongside Ranveer Singh.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled the electrifying 160 seconds first look of the film which exuded raw, relentless visual onslaught, blending mystery, grit, and high-octane action. Ranveer Singh looks nothing short of a fierce, blood-soaked man, trying to be dangerously calm.

Arjun Rampal on the other hand looks intriguing in a never-seen-before rugged avatar. He stands out with a charismatic, confident, and non-formulaic outing in the teaser.

The powerful composition has been created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, whose distinctive, genre-blending style brings a quirky edge to the track.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.

Dhurandhar will hit the theatres globally on December 5, this year.