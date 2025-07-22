Rana spotted on the sets of SK’s Parasakthi

CHENNAI: Speculations are going around that actor Rana Daggubati has come onboard Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi. Rana was seen in a leaked clip from the sets of the film, the shoot of which is currently underway in Pollachi. However, there is no official announcement from the team.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi also has Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles. The makers of the film, Dawn Pictures, unveiled the title glimpse and first-look poster in January.

The one-minute 48-second video starts with the silhouette of Sivakarthikeyan walking in the corridor of one of the oldest colleges in Chennai, with the words Once Upon A Time In Madras. Then comes Atharvaa and Sreeleela amidst the chaos in the college premises, indicating a strike.

A train blazing in the background, Ravi Mohan is seen shooting the figurine of Sivakarthikeyan. At last, comes Sivakarthikeyan, standing in front of hundreds of students rebelling against something. All three situations indicate agitation.

The clip ends with the words, Do Not Touch Students.

Parasakthi will have musical score by GV Prakash, marking his 100th film as a composer. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera.