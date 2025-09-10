Ramesh Aravind's Daiji teaser unveiled

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Dr Ramesh Aravind's Daiji released the teaser of the film. Helmed by Akash Srivatsa, the 71-second video promises a mysterious thriller with spooky elements. Without revealing much details, the teaser hints at a gripping narrative.

The star cast includes Radhika Narayan, Diganth, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Alexandra Taylor and Nidhi Hegade, among others. Ravi Kashyap is bankrolling the project, under the banner Vibha Kashyap Productions. Judah Sandhy is composing the music, while Shreesha Kuduvalli is handling the camera.

Akash Srivatsa is taking care of the cuts as well. The team is planning to release Daiji for winter. However, the exact release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.