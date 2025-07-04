Ramayana to take over Times Square in New York

CHENNAI: The first look of the much-anticipated project, Ramayana, by Nitish Tiwari, was unveiled on Thursday. The video received appreciation from both critics and audience. Now, it will be unveiled at the Times Square in New York.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus, in association with Monster Mind Creations.

Oscar Award winner Hans Zimmer is making his Bollywood debut, with AR Rahman composing the tunes. Guy Norris is taking care of the stunts, taking the film to an international level.

Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.