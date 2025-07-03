'Ramayana' makers unveil first look from Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Ramayana", billed as an ambitious cinematic event, on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming mythological epic, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology’s most enduring epics, a press release said.

The first part is slated to release worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, with part two following in Diwali 2027.

"Ramayana" features Ranbir as Lord Rama, "KGF" star Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita as Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

The film's crew includes renowned international artists, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, who are collaborating on the score.

The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood stunt veterans Terry Notary and Guy Norris, and the film’s visual world is being shaped by production designers Ravi Bansal of "Dune 2" fame and Ramsey Avery as "Captain America".

As part of the global reveal, titled "Ramayana: The Introduction", fan screenings were held across nine Indian cities, alongside a striking billboard takeover in New York’s Times Square.