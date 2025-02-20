Ramam Raghavam is beyond father-son bond: Samuthirakani

CHENNAI: Directed by Dhanraj Koranani, Ramam Raghavam is headlined by Samuthirakani. The film is all set to hit the screens on February 21. Filmmakers Anbazhagan, Manimaaran, Stunt Silva, Franklyn, Nandha Periyasamy, Thambi Ramaiah and many others were present at the pre-release event along with the movie

team. Backed by Slate Pencil Pictures, Ramam Raghavam portrays the bond between a father and his son. Talking at the event, Samuthirakani said, “Apart from the father-son bond, there is a strong subject in the film. Ramam Raghavam is such a film that will definitely captivate the audience.”