Ram, Mirchi Shiva’s Paranthu Po selected for Rotterdam Film Fest

CHENNAI: Billed to be a light-hearted, musical comedy, Paranthu Po is helmed by Ram. The film features Mirchi Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali and master Mithul Ryan in key roles.

The makers released the first-look poster and revealed that the film is in the official selection for the Rotterdam Film Festival. Both Shiva and Ram will be attending the premiere on February 4, 8 pm at de Doelen Jurriaanse Zaal.

This film will also be the first time that Ram has ventured into the comedy genre. “Grace Antony was my perfect choice for the role given her natural flair for comedy. Anjali has been incredibly supportive.

Aju Varghese and Vijay Yesudas have been instrumental during both shooting and dubbing, making the process smooth. Master Mithul Ryan’s natural performance will surely surprise audiences,” Ram shared. Paranthu Po is presented by Disney+ Hotstar and produced by Seven Seas and Seven Hills Productions.