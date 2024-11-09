Ram Charan is unpredictable and wild in Game Changer

CHENNAI: After much anticipation, the teaser of Ram Charan's Game Changer is finally out. A special event was held in Lucknow on Saturday where the teaser was unveiled.

The teaser, which is over a minute long, starts with the narration of Ram Charan's character, highlighting him to be a good man. But if something makes him furious, he can be the worst of all.

The teaser is action-packed, with very few glimpses of actor Kiara Advani.

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer features Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek.

The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha, and others in important roles.

The makers have previously released the songs Raa Macha Macha and Jaragandi from the film. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025.