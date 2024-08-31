Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller 'Maalik'

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday unveiled his new film "Maalik", an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit.

Rao had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday.

In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting.

"#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi @justpulkit @kumartaurani @jayshewakramani @tipsfilmsofficial @nlfilms.india," wrote the actor, who plays the role of a gangster.

Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama "Bhakshak" and "Dedh Bigha Zameen", featuring Pratik Gandhi.

"Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films

Rao currently features in "Stree 2", the sequel to his 2018 hit "Stree". The movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has collected over Rs 600 crore globally.

His upcoming films also include "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", co-starring Triptii Dimri.