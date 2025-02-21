Rajkummar Rao to play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

CHENNAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao is known for his works in Srikanth, Stree 2 and many more. He is all set to play the role of former Indian captain and cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.

Sourav, who is also fondly called as Dada, confirmed the same recently. He also added that due to date issues, the release of the film might get delayed for more than a year.

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were speculated to play the role of the cricket legend, who also served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

There is no official confirmation about the other cast and crew from the makers. Meanwhile, Rajkummar has Toaster, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Maalik in his pipeline.