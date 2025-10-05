Rajkumar Periasamy set for b’wood debut, to direct Vicky Kaushal next year

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024. The actor portrayed the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi played Mukund’s wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The film produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International also marked the return of director Rajkumar Periasamy, seven years after his debut with Rangoon.

He amassed several awards and became one of the most sought-after directors in the south.

The latest exclusive update we have for you is that Amaran has not only found new fans in actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif but they have also approached the director to make a film for Vicky.

Our insider in Kodambakkam told DT Next, “Upon watching Amaran, Vicky and Katrina invited Rajkumar and expressed interest in designing a film for Vicky. Rajkumar, who will direct Dhanush in his next, has agreed to give his dates for a Bollywood film featuring Vicky in lead in summer, next year. Meanwhile, his film with Dhanush will go on floors in November and will be wrapped up in March. The pre-production work for Vicky’s film will also begin simultaneously in the next few weeks.”