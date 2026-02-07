Rajkumar Periasamy announces the technical team of Dhanush's #D55

The ace director took to his X timeline to share a picture of his entire technical team at the official launch of the film and disclosed that the film was to be shot by cinematographer Ezhil Arasu.

He also went on to reveal that editing would be by Kalaivanan R and that Kavya Sriram would be designing the costumes for this film. Although art director Rajeevan was missing in the picture, the director mentioned his name and said that he would be handling the production design.

Already, the team had announced that Sai Abhyankkar would be scoring the music for the much-awaited entertainer.