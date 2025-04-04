Rajini's Coolie locks Aug 14 to hit screens

CHENNAI: The team of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie announced that the film will release on August 14, aiming Independence Day long weekend. The news poster follows the same grayscale pattern and Rajini is seen whistling.

Renowned actors from different film industries like Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan are playing key roles in the film. Rajini is essaying the role of Deva, which reminds fans of an iconic reference to the actor's 1991 film Thalapathi, in which actor Mammootty portrayed the role of Deva.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will have stunts choreographed by Anbariv. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and the film's first single, Chikita, is already a chartbuster. T Rajendran lent his voice to the song.

Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts. A few days ago, the team wrapped up the shooting.