Rajinikanth’s Coolie BTS video sets internet on fire

CHENNAI: The makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie have dropped new visuals from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial as the track Coolie Powerhouse debuts on audio streaming platforms.

Taking it to the timeline of X, Sun pictures, who’s producing the movie, shared a BTS video from the sets of the film which had Rajinikanth’s shooting moments and fans creating a frenzy.

Sharing the same, they penned the caption as “Ennaikum koraiyaadha mavusu”. The action entertainer is slated to hit the big screens on August 14. With Rajinikanth in the lead, the movie features Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao as co-leads and Aamir Khan in a special role. The film also has Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Girish Gangadharan has operated the camera. Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.

Marking his 171st film, Rajini is essaying the role of Deva, which reminds fans of an iconic reference to the actor’s 1991 film Thalapathi.