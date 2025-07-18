Rajinikanth’s 'Baasha' completes 30 years; re-releases in theatres in July 18

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's classic film 'Baashha' marks its 30th anniversary and as a treat to fans it is set to return to cinemas on July 18.

Directed by Suresh Krissna and bankrolled by RM Veerappan under Sathya Movies, 'Baashha' is hailed as one of the most influential films in Tamil cinema.

Taking to X, Suresh tweeted, "It's time to celebrate 30 glorious years of an iconic film! Thank you, dear audience, for making Baasha a legend 🙏 Now experience it like never before — in stunning 4K Dolby Atmos. Re-releasing in theatres today! Don’t miss the magic on the big screen! 🍿🎬" [sic]

The film stars Rajinikanth in one of his most celebrated roles, alongside Nagma and Raghuvaran, and tells the story of an unassuming auto-driver who hides a powerful past as a feared gangster.

Besides the plot and the acting, composer Deva's music was well-regarded by fans. 'Naan Autokaaran', 'Baasha Paaru', and 'Style Style Thaan', amongst the album being well-regarded amongst the fans.

Reports added that the updated version, restored in 4K with Dolby Atmos, promises a cinematic experience that aims to recapture the magic of Baashha on the big screen for a new generation of viewers.