Rajinikanth's Annamalai to re-release on star's 75th b'day

CHENNAI: Annamalai (1992), produced by Kavithalayaa Productions, is scheduled to rerelease on Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12. The then-blockbuster was helmed by director Suresh Krissna.

The film that released 33 years ago, directed by Suresh Krishna, marked his first-ever collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth and music director Deva.

The film also stars late actor Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Janagaraj, Khushbu Sundar, Rekha and late Manorama, late Vinu Chakaravarthy and Nizhalgal Ravi. Lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu.

The highest-grossing film of the year, which became a fan favourite in the time of its release and over the years, has a cult following.

The film revolves around Annamalai, a milkman, and Ashok, the son of a rich businessman, who were childhood friends. However, Ashok's father's disapproval of their friendship creates a rift between them. Currently, it is streaming on Amazon Prime. PS Prakash was the cinematographer of the film, and the film was edited by Ganesh and Kumar.

The film's overseas rights were bagged by Roshika Enterprises and upgraded to 4K Ultra HD, and the sound is remastered in Dolby Atmos for a better viewing experience for the fans.