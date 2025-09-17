To collaborate with Kamal Haasan, confirms Rajinikanth; says director not fixed yet

CHENNAI: Days after Kamal Haasan confirmed that he will be joining hands with Rajinikanth after four decades, Rajinikanth has opened up about the same.

Speaking to the media at Chennai Airport, Rajini said, "We are collaborating together for a project backed by Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. However, the director is not yet finalised."

It was speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj would be a part of this film. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers. Previously, Lokesh has directed Kamal in Vikram and Rajini in Coolie.

He went on to add, "It would be great if Kamal and I join hands for a film. We will definitely perform together if right script and character falls into place."

Rajini and Kamal worked together in many classic hits like Moondru Mudichu, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, Pathinaaru Vayathinile and Ninaithale Inikum, among others.