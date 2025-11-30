Rajinikanth stays relevant across decades, says Vairamuthu

CHENNAI: Recently, actor Rajinikanth received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, for his 50 years of contribution towards cinema. Congratulating the Superstar, seven-time National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu penned a note.

He wrote, “There are a few reasons behind his unfading success. He always prioritises work before anything. And, he never channels the fame bestowed by the world of cinema with others,” He also added that Rajini knows how to draw a boundary, in terms of both closeness and distance, with his fans.

“He keeps enhancing and updating himself to stay relevant across decades. Though society pulls him into controversies, he never plans for such things. He is always humble in public,” he said, and also quoted a line from the song, Vetri Nichayam from Rajini’s Annamalai. The lyrics was penned by Vairamuthu himself. “He cares not just about his wellness, but also the happiness of others,” he noted.

The seven-time National Award winning lyricist has worked with Rajini on a number of films, including Dharmathin Thalaivan, Thalapathi, Baasha, Annamalai, Muthu and Padayappa, among many iconic films.

Previously, the Government of India honoured Rajini with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He was also feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019.

On the work front, Rajini is currently shooting for Jailer 2, helmed by Nelson. He also has his 173rd film backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International.