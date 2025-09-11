Rajinikanth watches Madharaasi, says Sivakarthikeyan has become an ‘action hero’

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan's latest release, "Madharaasi" has turned out to be a massive success at the box office, receiving praises from all sides. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has also joined the list of admirers for the action thriller, saying that Sivakarthikeyan has finally become "an action hero".

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and revealed how Rajinikanth reacted after watching the film.

He wrote on the microblogging site, “Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. ‘My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless."

Expressing his admiration for Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan added, "Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa (red heart emoticons).”

"Madharaasi" talks about a fregoli delusion patient who gets involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.

It tells the story of Raghu Ram (Played by Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after witnessing a personal tragedy. The delusion makes him constantly endanger himself to rescue others. Prem (Played by Biju Menon) uses Raghu to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu has to lock horns with the smart antagonist Virat (Played by Vidyut Jammawal).

Aside from Sivakarthikeyan, the project also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, along with others.

Up next, Sivakarthikeyan will be a part of "Parasakthi". Touted to be a political period drama, the film has been written and directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ fame. The movie further features Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa in key roles, along with others.

"Parasakthi" is set to release by January next year.