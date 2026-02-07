Rajinikanth-Kamal’s reunion film promo shoot begins; Nelson Dilipkumar at helm

The promo shoot of the upcoming project went on floors on Saturday. Sources in the industry say that the promo, like the one put out for Jailer 2, will be humorous and that it will feature Nelson and music director Anirudh as make-up artistes. They also reveal that the film is tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar174 X #KH238. However, there is no official confirmation from the team.



Though the promo shoot has started, the film’s shooting will not begin anytime soon, as Nelson’s immediate focus after Jailer 2 would be a Telugu film. Only after that, this project will go on floors. Meanwhile, Rajini and Nelson previously collaborated for Jailer, which emerged as a box-office success.