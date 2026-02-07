Rajinikanth-Kamal’s reunion film promo shoot begins; Nelson Dilipkumar at helm

CHENNAI: The fans of Tamil cinema are on cloud nine as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting again after 46 years. The duo are working together in Thalaivar 173, helmed by Cibi Chakravarthy and backed by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Not just that, Rajini and Kamal are joining hands onscreen as well, which will be directed by Nelson Dilikumar.
The promo shoot of the upcoming project went on floors on Saturday. Sources in the industry say that the promo, like the one put out for Jailer 2, will be humorous and that it will feature Nelson and music director Anirudh as make-up artistes. They also reveal that the film is tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar174 X #KH238. However, there is no official confirmation from the team.
Though the promo shoot has started, the film’s shooting will not begin anytime soon, as Nelson’s immediate focus after Jailer 2 would be a Telugu film. Only after that, this project will go on floors. Meanwhile, Rajini and Nelson previously collaborated for Jailer, which emerged as a box-office success.
Talking about Thalaivar 173, Cibi was one of the directors in contention to helm a film with Rajini for Lyca Productions in 2022-2023 after his debut directorial Don. We will have to wait and watch if the duo is working on a different story or the same one that Cibi had pitched to the actor back then.
The film has a tagline, Every Family Has A Hero And Every Hero Has A Family. The shooting of Thalaivar 173 is gearing up to begin soon. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes. The film is set to hit the screens for Pongal 2027. Previously, it was announced that filmmaker Sundar C would be directing Thalaivar 173. However, the director stepped out of the project due to unavoidable circumstances.