Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema,wishes pour in

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema on Wednesday and wishes poured in from various sections of the society, including from actor-politician Kamal Haasan, a contemporary of the top actor.

With the feat coinciding with the release of his much-anticipated 'Coolie' on Thursday, celebrities and politicians wished the actor a blockbuster.

"Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee," Haasan, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said on 'X.'

He also shared a throwback black and white photograph of the two stars and a recent one as well.

'Coolie' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Vikram' fame and has a star-studded cast of Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Haasan's daughter Shruti.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayandhi Stalin said: "I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry."

"Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere. My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, #Sathyaraj sir,@Dir Lokesh , #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie," he said in a social media message.

Former TN CM and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted the top actor.

He said, "brother Rajinikanth" captivated the audience with his unique style and acting and has completed 50 years in cinema.

"In this golden jubilee year, I wish all success for his Coolie," the AIADMK general secretary said.

A number of fan pages on social media heaped praises on the actor for his accomplishment.

Rising from humble beginnings as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to ruling Tamil cinema as its undisputed 'superstar', a coveted title many top heroes in the movie industry aspire for, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was spotted by the legendary director K Balachander, who gave the actor the name Rajinikanth.

He made his debut in the 1975 film Apoorva Ragangal, directed by Balachander, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, and went on to intially star in negative roles, before transitioning into a hero who commands a crazy fan army and blockbuster box office openings.