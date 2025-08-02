Rajini, visuals sizzle in star-packed Coolie trailer

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated trailer of Rajinikanth's Coolie was released just a few minutes ago. The video is packed with gripping narrative, intense moments and bloodshed action. The trailer and audio launch event took place at Nehru Stadium in the city.

A little more than three minutes trailer starts with a gold smuggling network, comprising Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir. However, there is something more to what they are doing. Sathyaraj and Rajini are introduced as close friends, and Shruti Haasan is seen in the role of Sathyaraj's daughter, concerned about her father's life. Despite star-studded, Rajini steals the show with his screen presence and stylish action.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the star cast also includes Pooja Hegde. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Sun Pictures is producing the project, which features cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Recently, the film received an A certification from the censor board. This is the first Rajini film in the last 36 years to receive an A certificate, with his last being Siva (1989). Coolie is set to release on August 14 in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.