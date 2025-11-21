Rajini unveils first look, title teaser of Abishan Jeevinth's With Love

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth, who rose to the limelight with his debut film Tourist Family, is all set to make his debut in the lead role. On Friday, Rajinikanth revealed the title teaser and also released the first-look poster of the film.

Backed by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Films, in association with MRP Entertainment, the film is titled With Love. Anaswara Rajan is the leading lady, while Madhan is helming the project. Billed to be a new-age love story, Madhan previously worked as an associate in Lover and Tourist Family.

With Love was officially launched with pooja in August. Sean Roldan is composing the tunes, while Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Suresh K is overseeing the cuts.

The shooting was wrapped up in October, and the team has commenced dubbing, with post-production work taking place in full swing. The film is slated to release in February.