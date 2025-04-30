Rajini sir is extremely humble, observant: Shruti Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor Shruti Haasan, who is working with Rajinikanth for the first time in Coolie, has opened up about the experience.

Reflecting on working with Rajinikanth, Shruti said, “People think that both of our families were very close but we really weren’t. I think I must have met him only three or four times in my entire life. So, I had no idea who this person beyond the persona was. But it was really wonderful to getting to know him. He is a mix of everything, extremely humble and sharply notices everything. He is non-judgemental but is very clear about how he does things. It’s really amalgamation of qualities and just kind to everyone on set. It is a pleasure working with him.”

Sharing a conversation which Rajini had with her about Kamal Haasan, Shruti added, “He told me once that, ‘Thank God for your dad or else I could have hurt myself badly. When I was supposed to jump, he said you cannot jump without a mattress. He went and bought the mattress and told me how to jump. So I am always thankful to Kamal for that'.”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin and Pooja Hegde, among others. The film is all set to release on August 14.