Rajini shakes a leg to Manasilaayo at Vettaiyan audio launch event

CHENNAI: The audio launch of Vettaiyan is currently taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city. We had earlier reported that the event will witness a power-packed performance from composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The latest update from the event is that a few minutes ago the song Manasilaayo was performed and Anirudh got down from the stage and ran towards Rajinikanth's chair in the front row and requested him to shake a leg. Rajini gave Anirudh his nod and got up from his seat much to the audience's delight and danced along with Anirudh.

Later, Rajini took the stage and said, "I clearly told director Gnanavel that doing a preachy won't suit me. It has to be purely entertaining." Talking about his co star Amitabh Bachchan, Rajini added, "Had Sivaji Ganesan been alive, he would have been the first choice to play Amitabh's character."

He also opened up that he insisted that Anirudh should be the composer for the film. "Anirudh is like my son. Gnanavel told me that he was 100 per cent sure that Ani should compose music for Vettaiyan and I replied 1,000 per cent."

Amitabh Bachchan took the stage and said that he treasures Rajini. "Rajini is a good friend and a good human. I have always treasured him."