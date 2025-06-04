Rajini-Mani Ratnam collab on cards; to go on floors in 2026

CHENNAI: Last year, when Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth were working on Thug life and Coolie respectively, there were reports that the duo will be teaming up for their next project. There were also speculations that the film will be announced on Rajini’s birthday last December. After Rajini’s Jailer 2 announcement, the reports were dismissed, and Mani Ratnam’s next film also would be announced with Silambarasan later this year.

However, DT Next has now learnt that the Rajini-Mani Ratnam combo is still on cards. This will be their second collaboration in 33 years. “Rajinikanth will finish Jailer 2 with Nelson and will begin his next with Mari Selvaraj in the summer of 2026, after the state assembly elections. Upon completing that project, we would know whether his commitment with Karthik Subbaraj or Mani Ratnam will be taking off,” the source told us.

While Mani Ratnam is in talks with Lyca to co-produce Silambarasan’s project, there are chances that Red Giant will associate with Madras Talkies to produce Rajinikanth’s film with Mani. “These are in nascent stages and there will be a clear picture on this early next year,” the source added. Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is awaiting the release of Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan, which is releasing on Thursday.