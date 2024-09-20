Rajini hunts down criminals in Vettaiyan prevue

CHENNAI: Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the prevue of Vettaiyan was released on Friday, along with the audio launch.

Rajinikanth portrays the role of an SP, who is an encounter specialist.

The 98-second clip revolves around Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth having differing opinions on the whole concept of the encounter.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abirami and Rohini. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Vettaiyan.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, SR Kathir is handling the camera for the film. Philomin Raj is the editor.

The film is all set to hit the screens on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.