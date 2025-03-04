‘Rajamouli sir makes right kind of commercial films our country deserves’

CHENNAI: Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Tell us about the prep that went into portraying Abhishek Sinha?

A: The preparation was all about reading the script multiple times. For me, any sort of prep comes from the script. While I can use other research materials, they can sometimes take me away from the core material. So, I focused on creating my character’s backstory and then sat with the makers to discuss and refine it.

Q: In Crime Beat, you play a crime journalist. What were the key conversations you had with the team to understand this role?

A: The most important thing for me was to understand who this person is, beyond his profession. He could have been a cop, a truck driver, or a restaurant owner what mattered was his personality, his insecurities, and his vulnerabilities. While there were people to guide me on the technical aspects of being a crime journalist, like newsroom dynamics and terminology, my focus was on understanding his motivations and struggles.

Q: Were you able to connect with the character on a personal level?

A: Absolutely. Abhishek is a hustler, and so am I. I’ve always worked hard for every opportunity I’ve gotten, and Abhishek does the same to ensure his stories make it to the front page. However, I don’t think like him anymore. When I was younger, I might have believed in taking shortcuts, but now I believe in consistency and hard work.

Q: Having played quite a few action roles, how is Abhishek different from your previous roles?

A: This is a rooted character and the show too is more mind-bending than action. Abhishek is byline hungry, who wants his story published, and validation from his father, friends, and the girl he loves. The show is more mind-bending than action.

Q: Are you interested in exploring opportunities in the south?

A: I would love to! I’m just waiting for the right opportunity. Directors like Rajamouli, Pa Ranjith, and Sukumar are filmmakers I admire.

I believe, Rajamouli sir makes the right kind of commercial films that our country deserves.

Q: Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

A: I’m starting a new series next month, but I can’t share much about it right now. Once it’s officially announced, I’d love to talk about it in detail.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, Crime Beat is now streaming on ZEE5.



