Raja Kumari’s LA India, an anthem for rev couture collection

CHENNAI: First Indian-Origin American Music Award (AMA) winner Raja Kumari, is set to unleash a powerful new chapter, not just with a groundbreaking music release, but through a visionary collaboration that is redefining the intersection of music, fashion, and cultural identity.

The singer has unveiled a couture in collaboration with Kalki fashion, embellished by her reimagined track, LA India. The track is a powerful sonic manifesto celebrating Indian origin and global identity.

Every beat and lyric of this exclusive anthem, boldly declaring “No matter where I’m from, they’ll always know I’m Made in India,” resonates with a generation that embraces both its roots and a global outlook.

From rebellious lehengas to dramatic corseted gowns, each piece is tailored to empower. She says, “This collection is a celebration of identity, power, and heritage. We’ve created something for the main characters, the rule-breakers, the glam goddesses. This is Desi luxury on a global frequency. I hope every woman who wears these pieces feels seen, celebrated, and unstoppable.”

