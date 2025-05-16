Raj Tarun to make Tamil debut in Vijay Milton’s directorial

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vijay Milton, who is known for the Goli Soda franchise and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, is gearing up for his next with Telugu actor Raj Tarun. This upcoming project marks Raj Tarun’s Tamil debut.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Milton said, “This film is very close to my heart. We’re building something that’s packed with energy, grit, and emotion – everything the Goli Soda franchise stands for. Raj Tarun brings a unique freshness and charm, and I’m confident his performance will be a revelation to the Tamil audience.”

Rough Note Production is bankrolling this bilingual project, which will be made in Tamil and Telugu. Touted to have a gripping narrative, details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps by the makers and is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Raj Tarun, who made his acting debut in 2013, was last seen in Bhale Unnade (2024).

Vijay Milton’s last collaboration was with Vijay Antony for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan in 2024.