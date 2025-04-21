‘Raid 2’ director Raj Kumar Gupta shares how he cast Riteish Deshmukh for the role of antagonist

MUMBAI: Director Raj Kumar Gupta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Raid 2’ has heaped praise on actor Riteish Deshmukh, and has shared how he was cast for the role of the antagonist in the film.

With ‘Raid 2’ waiting in the wings, the stakes for the characters are higher, and the thrill is doubled. In the sequel Ajay Devgn’s character of Amay Patnaik goes head-to-head with Riteish Deshmukh, who essays a politician in the film.

Talking about casting Riteish Deshmukh for ‘Raid 2’, the director shared, “I have liked Riteish's work for some time. We know he is a fabulous actor in comic roles, in Marathi films as the protagonist, and even in villainous roles. He truly is a fantastic performer. Last year I worked with him on a series where he played the lead, since then he was on my mind, I had decided I will work with him in future again”.

He further mentioned, “Once the script of ‘Raid 2’ was done, and once I was clear who and how the antagonist is and what his journey looks like, I met him and narrated the script.”.

He also shared Riteish’s reaction after hearing the script, as he said, “He loved the script, he loved his character and that's how he came on board and I am so glad that he is the antagonist in the film”.

‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is set to release on cinemas on May 1, 2025.