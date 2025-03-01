Raha takes a breaks from paps? Alia Bhatt removes pics of the little one from social media

MUMBAI: It seems Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are prioritizing their little daughter Raha's privacy and trying to keep her away from the prying eyes of the media, at least for now. The 'Raazi' actress appears to have removed all the pictures of Raha from her official Instagram where the star kid's face was visible.

A look at Alia's Instagram now shows there are no clear pictures of Raha. Even the photos from their recent trip to Jamnagar and their family vacation in Paris have been removed.

Recently, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also requested the paparazzi not to click Raha's pictures. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier asked photographers not to take pictures of her two kids, Taimur and Jeh, during her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash. "Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha," Bebo was heard saying.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha. Meanwhile, the star couple will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies."