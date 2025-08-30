Rachita likely to play female lead to Lokesh Kanagaraj

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy learning martial arts in Thailand for his acting debut, which will be directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame.

The latest update we hear from our tinseltown sources is that Rachita Ram, who played one of the antagonists in Lokesh's latest directorial Coolie, has been approached to play the female lead in the action flick. Rachita garnered attention for her role of Kalyani and won critical acclaim.

Sources added that the film will be shot in south Tamil Nadu at a single stretch before Lokesh begins working on Kaithi 2 and his film with Aamir Khan. We will have to wait for official confirmation from the makers.