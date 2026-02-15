Raashii Khanna devotes a heartfelt melody this Maha Shivratri with ‘Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi’

Crooned by the 'Farzi' actress from a place of faith and gratitude, Raashii shared the devotional bhajan on social media with a heartfelt note, captioning, “On this divine day, I offer Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi as my prayer to Mahadev, sung from a place of faith, surrender, and gratitude.

A dream close to my heart, I share it with you as an offering, with the hope that it brings calm, strength, and blessings. Har Har Mahadev (sic).”

"Music Composer & Producer: @tanishqseth_ @sparshmsic @jehys.music...Background...Vocals: @jehys.music, @drishtisharrma...Flute: @tramusicood...Mixed & Mastered at: @freshlimestudio, Delhi Mix & Master...Engineers: @sparshmsic @jehys.music @tanishqseth_ @vampiremuzic...Album art: killion007...Directed & Shot by Soham Sutar @soham_sutar...Music Supervision: Vedansh Shashvat Mishra (Collective Artists Network)", she added, revealing some more details about the bhajan in the caption.