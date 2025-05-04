Raaghav Ranganathan’s Knock Knock FL blends mystery, thriller

CHENNAI: Knock Knock, a mystery thriller, marks actor Raaghav Ranganathan’s directorial debut. The film blends suspense with imaginative fantasy elements, whose title and first look was unveiled recently.

Raaghav Ranganathan said, “This is a big moment for me a deeply personal one because while many of you have seen me over the years as an actor, a dancer and a musician. Directing has always been a quiet dream. While I’ve had some wonderful opportunities, this film feels different.

Because this time, the entire onus and responsibility is on me.” Delving deep about the plot, he shared, “It’s not a typical hero-centric script. In Knock Knock, I may be the protagonist—but I’m not the hero. The story is the hero. Knock Knock is built around a concept I’ve never explored before.

Something fresh, thrilling, and emotional. I’m excited for you to experience it.” The star cast includes Karthik Kumar, Sanam Shetty, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli and Bablu Prithiviraj, among others. Produced by Illusionz Infinite, Raja Bhattacharjee is the cinematographer and Navneeth Sundar is composing the music.