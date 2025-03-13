R Ashwin introduces Siddharth as seasoned batsman Arjun

CHENNAI: International Test cricketer R Ashwin released the character promo of Arjun, which is portrayed by his friend, actor Siddharth in the upcoming film, Test.

In the video, Siddharth, as Arjun, is a cricketer whose journey is defined by ambition, sacrifice, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. For Arjun, cricket is more than a game it’s his identity, his purpose, and his greatest challenge. But when the lines blur between personal duty and professional glory, he faces the real test.

Speaking about his character, Siddharth shares, “Arjun’s story is one of passion and sacrifice. He’s not just playing for himself he’s playing for the country, carrying the weight of expectations, the love for the game, and the battle between his dreams and reality. Test is more than just a sports film; it’s about the choices that define us. I can’t wait for audiences to step into his world and witness it on Netflix.”

Directed and written by S Sashikanth, Test stars Madhavan, Nayanthara and Meera Jasmine in the lead, which is set to release on Netflix on April 4.