Queer cinema takes the spotlight at British Council Chennai's online short film fest

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, the British Council, Chennai and BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ film festival have been showcasing impactful LGBTQIA+ short films, highlighting queer storytelling and the freedom to love. The films, created by filmmakers from Indonesia, New Zealand, China, Switzerland, and the UK, are available for online streaming free of charge.

This year’s programme presents a bold selection of global LGBTQIA+ stories that celebrate resilience, identity, and the power of community. From the animated journey of self-discovery in DragFox to the real-life struggles and triumphs of trans football club TRUK United in We’ll Go Down in History, these films offer fresh perspectives on love, acceptance, and belonging. If I Make It to the Morning explores family tensions and self-reflection, while the Indonesian film NGGAK!!! provides a heartfelt look at young queer love in the face of tradition. Meanwhile, Wait, Wait, Now! captures the magic of childhood friendship and self-expression.

Talking to us about the significance of the festival, Janaka Pushpanathan, director of south India at the British Council, states, “Five Films For Freedom is a pioneering initiative celebrating its 11th year in 2025. More than a film showcase, this festival represents a global movement advocating for the freedom to love and to be oneself. Through compelling storytelling, it fosters dialogue, empathy, and connection. This year, we are extending the festival's impact beyond the digital realm in India, with screenings scheduled to take place in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai throughout the festival duration. These events will create vibrant spaces for communities to engage with these vital narratives.”

She also adds that the mix of formats – animation, documentary, and narrative – highlights the boundless creativity of these filmmakers. She believes these films act as a catalyst for social change. “LGBTQIA+ cinema plays a vital role in fostering inclusive societies. These stories humanise experiences that may feel remote to some, building bridges of empathy and insight. In regions where individuals from the community face substantial obstacles, these films provide essential representation and affirmation – especially for young viewers, for whom seeing their realities reflected on screen can be transformative,” she shares.

Janaka also feels that events like these will help expand awareness and understanding of the queer community for those unfamiliar. “This sustained, impactful storytelling contributes to gradual yet profound shifts in attitudes, paving the way for greater acceptance and inclusion,” she adds.

Five Films for Freedom, the annual online short film programme, is available until March 30 at free of cost.