Puzhal prison turns into shooting spot for Accused

CHENNAI: The team of Accused has filmed a few parts of the project at Puzhal Central Prison and is eager to complete the shooting in March.

The film marks Udhaya’s 25th year in cinema. This gangster drama also stars Ajmal and Yogi Babu. Helmed by Prabhu Srinivas, the film features Jahnvika as the female lead.

Udhaya and Ajmal took part in the schedule at the Puzhal prison. The film delves into the loop holes of the judiciary system and even good people can be affected. Accused is backed by Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions and MIY Studios. The team aims for a release in the summer of 2025.