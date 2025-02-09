'Pushpa' is not a film, it's an emotion, says Allu Arjun

MUMBAI: Telugu star Allu Arjun on Saturday expressed gratitude to director Sukumar and fans for the blockbuster success of "Pushpa 2: The Rule", describing the movie as “not just a film but an emotion”.

Released on December 5, the sequel continues the saga that began with 2021's "Pushpa: The Rise", which captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, music, and performances by the actors.

Helmed by Sukumar, the second part of the movie has grossed over Rs 1,800 crore in worldwide box office collections.

“For me 'Pushpa' is not a film, it's a five-year journey, it's an emotion. I want to dedicate the entire efforts and success of the film to all my fans, and my army. Thank you for your love and support, I'll make you all more mad mad mad mad proud, I promise. This is a good step. I’ll make you all proud with all your love and blessings,” Arjun said at the Thank You meet for Pushpa 2.

The National Award-winning actor thanked every department for the success of the movie, including his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Hailing Sukumar as a “genius” and “maverick”, Arjun said he is the “biggest fan” of the filmmaker.

“Behind the success of ‘Pushpa’ is one man, please don't fall into that trap, and it's no one else but the director, Sukumar. It is purely his success. It's all his craft. We are all characters in his dream, we are all images in his projection. It's the director who talks to the audience directly.

"Thank you so much for making us win, thank you from the entire Telugu film industry for making us feel so proud. We all owe you this. Sukumar for me is not a person but an emotion. I'm your biggest fan. You are a maverick. I keep telling my friends and family that I'm glad I'm close to you, you are a genius,” Arjun added.

Without sharing the name of the Hindi movie, Arjun thanked a Bollywood filmmaker for averting a box office clash on December 6.

Initially, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava was scheduled for release on December 6, 2024.

“When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood, I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood, in Hindi cinema and they were also going to come on December 6. And they were very accommodative and they moved from that date.

"I personally called them and thanked them for moving the date, and they said, 'We're all fans of Pushpa' and if you come then we will make way for it',” Arjun said, adding that he would like to thank all the industries of Indian cinema for their support.

"Pushpa 2" is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings.