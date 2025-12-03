Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on January 16

CHENNAI: The second instalment from the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, emerged as a blockbuster in 2024. Now, the film is all set to be released in Japan on January 16.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the third-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Jagapathi Babu were seen in key roles, with Sreeleela making a special appearance for the dance number, Kissik. Sukumar directed Pushpa 2, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Mireslow Kuba Brozek handled the camera, and Ruben and Karthika Srinivasa took care of the cuts.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film won two awards at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.

Meanwhile, the franchise is expanding further with Pushpa 3: The Rampage in the pipeline.