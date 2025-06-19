Pushing boundaries, discovering new version: Mithila on Tamil debut

CHENNAI: A couple of days ago, the makers of Oho Enthan Baby unveiled the first single, Natchathira. The film features debutant Rudra and Mithila Palkar (Tamil debut) in lead roles.

Sharing her thoughts on her Tamil debut, Mithila said, “As an actor, I always strive to do things that push me beyond my comfort zone, that help me grow not just professionally but personally. Learning and performing in a completely new language were one such challenge I never imagined I would take up. But here I am, doing my first Tamil film. It’s been overwhelming, but incredibly fulfilling. I’ve had the opportunity to work in Hindi and Marathi, recently explored Telugu through my first web series, and now stepping into Tamil cinema with Oho Enthan Baby feels like a big and beautiful leap. As artistes, it’s all about pushing boundaries and discovering newer versions of ourselves.”

Helmed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the star cast includes Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam and Balaji Sakthivel. Raahul and Vishnu Vishal are jointly backing the project, which will have a musical score by Jen Martin. Harish Kannan is handling the camera, while RC Pranav is taking care of the cuts.

Oho Enthan Baby will hit the screens on July 11.