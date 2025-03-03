"Proud child of immigrant parents": Zoe Saldana breaks down as she accepts Supporting Actress Oscar award

LOS ANGELES: Zoe Saldana turned emotional while accepting the Oscar award for her intriguing performance in 'Emilia Perez' in the best supporting actress category at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

She paid an emotional tribute to the cast and her family through her winning speech on Sunday night at the ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at Dolby Theatre, as per Variety.

"Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest, thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of 'Emilia Perez,' I'm sharing this award with you," Saldana said.

The 46-year-old then spoke emotionally about her family and her grandmother, tearing up during her speech.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961 -- I am a proud child of immigrant parents," she said. "With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish -- my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother."

Saldana also took home the SAG Award for supporting actress for "Emilia Perez" as well as a BAFTA award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award.