Production and direction: Actor Ravi Mohan drops a banger

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Ravi Mohan’s grand event of the launch of his production house as well as his debut directorial and maiden film production, turned heads across south film industry. The pooja of his upcoming film, Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi, took place amid the cast and crew. SJ Suryah, Shraddha Srinath, Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, and Yogilakshmi play crucial roles in the film that will be produced and headlined by Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan’s debut directorial, An Ordinary Man, in which Yogi Babu plays the lead was launched with a quirky promo teaser. Apart from this, he will also be presenting Kanna Ravi’s Khakhi Squad, an investigative thriller.

Actors Genelia Deshmukh along with her spouse Riteish Deshmukh arrived at the venue early. Ravi and Genelia’s recreation of Santhosh Subramaniam scene invited whistles and applause from the crowd. Ravi’s good friend and actor Karthi was present at the event. However, it was an emotional moment when Ravi’s mother Varalakshmi took the stage, where she was presented a portrait of her with Ravi and she was with her eyes welled up with happy tears.

The event also witnessed the presence of Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara, Atharvaa and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who lauded Ravi as Sakalakala Vallavan.