Priyanka Chopra’s mother talks about that ‘one regret’ related to the star

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has talked about that one regret she still has and ponders over it even today.

Madhu Chopra was in conversation with host Rodrigo Canelas for the “Something Bigger Talk Show” podcast, where she shared that she “regrets” sending her daughter and the global head-turner to a boarding school at the age of seven.

The actress’ mother said: “I don’t know, was I a mean mother? I still regret it. I still cry over it. It was very hard for me, too...But the thing was, every Saturday, I would leave my work and take a train and come to visit her every Saturday.”

“That was becoming disruptive for her because she was not able to adjust to her boarding school. Saturday, she would wait for me to arrive, and then on Sunday, I would stay with her. And all week, the teacher told me, ‘Stop coming. You can’t come’”.

Reflecting on the same, Madhur said that decision is both filled with pride and regret.

“So that is one regretful decision, but Priyanka turned out alright. She landed on her feet."

Madhu then went on to reflect on a bittersweet chapter of Priyanka’s journey as Miss World. “Despite achieving a monumental milestone and becoming the Millennium Miss World, Priyanka’s home state, Uttar Pradesh, was hesitant to welcome her,” as per the caption mentioned on the podcast’s handle on Instagram.

Talking about it, Madhu said: “There was a trend that all these beauty pageants are for ‘nari social', shaming women by making them objectifying women. These pageants are not good. But she won this world. They were not ready to welcome her into Uttar Pradesh as such.”

She revealed that a leading newspaper had a tough time getting permission for her to come and that took its limitation.

“So they allowed her to come only within the army area and have her welcome party only in the army club with only army officers, no civilians. So to have won such a big title for the country, and it was big then, she was a millennium as well and it was huge.”

“She had reams and reams and reams written about her. But then her own home state didn't welcome her as well. But she was not fazed.”