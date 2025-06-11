Begin typing your search...

    11 Jun 2025
    Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his death anniversary; shares throwback pic
    NEW DELHI: Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment to honour the memory of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, marking twelve years since his passing with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

    On her Instagram handle, the actress shared a throwback photo from her childhood, capturing a joyful moment with her father.

    The image, likely taken during a family vacation, shows a young Priyanka smiling by his side, radiating the father-daughter bond the two shared.

    Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Miss you every day, Dad."

